



– The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says a series of avalanches reported in the Colorado mountains recently were likely natural. Jason Konigsberg, Avalanche Forecaster for the CAIC, said high winds mixed with heavy snowfall mixed for a dangerous combination.

“It was quite the storm,” Konigsberg said.

With most areas across the Rocky Mountains in Colorado taking on between one and two feet of snow in less than 48 hours, Konigsberg said high winds made steep slopes dangerous.

“It’s pretty rare to get a storm like that. We got a lot of snow in a really short period of time, and a lot of wind,” Konigsberg said. “(The wind) increases the avalanche danger drastically.”

Winds can increase snowpack by blowing snow on to the sides of the mountains that aren’t as frequently exposed to sunlight. Also, the winds help the top layer of the snow ice over, which then allows the new snowpack to easily slide off atop.

The CAIC reported a human-triggered slide on Boreas Pass on Saturday. RELATED: ‘Today Is Not The Day’: CAIC Warns Of Dangerous Avalanche Conditions

“The snowpack is adjusting to the new load, and people can trigger dangerous avalanches,” Konigsberg told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “There’s a lot of avalanches, natural avalanches. Whenever we see snow fall rates, and the wind, we are going to see natural avalanches.”

Konigsberg said the key to enjoying the fresh powder is to explore areas on slopes under 30 degrees. Also, make sure to take a probe, beacon and shovel. Exploring with a partner is also strongly advised.

RELATED: Traffic-Halting I-70 Avalanche A Hint Of Increasing Danger