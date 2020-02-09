Comments
(CBS4) – Skiers and snowboards flocked to several ski areas where they reported feet of snow in the last few days. Breckenridge says they received 30 inches in a 24 hour time period.
As hundreds already know, Vail was flooded with people on Saturday. The resort saw 38 inches in 48 hours.
Loveland reports 46 inches in 72 hours.
Let’s do it again ❄️❄️❄️ 46” in 72hrs. pic.twitter.com/A7aKZB9A5W
— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) February 9, 2020
Copper Mountain reported 32 inches in 48 hours, while Arapahoe Basin reported 36 inches in three days.
Winter Park checked in with 29 inches in 48 hours. Eldora received 32 inches in three days.