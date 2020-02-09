



– Looking to uncover all that Five Points has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cheesesteak joint to a classic retro-style diner.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Five Points, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Denver Ted’s

Topping the list is Denver Ted’s, an outlet to score cheesesteaks and more. Located at 2020 Lawrence St., Unit A, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for an array of classic and specialty cheesesteaks, ranging from regular, pepper or mushroom to buffalo chicken, grilled cheese, chicken bacon barbecue and the Elway, which comes topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar and Cheez Whiz.

Snooze: an A.M. Eatery

Next up is breakfast and brunch cafe Snooze: an A.M. Eatery, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea, situated at 2262 Larimer St. With 4.5 stars out of 4,0284 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Noteworthy dishes to try here include the French toast, breakfast pot pie, pineapple upside down pancakes, eggs Benedict and the Snooze Spuds Deluxe, a platter of cheesy hash browns with eggs.

Work & Class

Cocktail bar and Latin American bistro Work & Class is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2500 Larimer St., Suite 101, 4.5 stars out of 1,403 reviews.

Work & Class features a menu brimming with spirits, meats, fresh-baked goods and other Latin American-inspired cuisine, including blue corn empanadas, rotisserie chicken, roasted goat, fried trout, spicy braised greens, jalapeño cornbread, poblano smashed sweet potatoes and spiced fried sweet plantains.

20th Street Café

Last but not least is 20th Street Café, a diner, with 4.5 stars out of 182 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1123 20th St. to give it a go for yourself.

According to its Yelp page, this well-loved restaurant was first established in 1946, and specializes in breakfast and lunch fare with a sense of nostalgia. Anticipate a menu of plates like steak and eggs, blueberry French toast, breakfast fried rice with bacon and chicken fried steak.

Article provided by Hoodline.