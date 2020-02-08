DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has issued an Avalanche Warning for the northern and central mountains of Colorado this weekend due to all of the recent wind and snow. Several of the higher mountain passes measured between 3 and 5 feet of snow between midnight on Thursday and sunrise Saturday morning.
The CAIC says the high danger level is for locations at, above and below the treeline this weekend. They say the recent storm created thick slabs of snow that are several feet deep. Any avalanches that release this weekend from wind-loaded areas will have the potential to be destructive and will be large enough to bury people.
More snow is expected to move into the high country late Saturday night as a new storm drops in from the Pacific Northwest. It will not be as big as the recent storm but could produce up to a foot of snow in some mountain areas over the next 24 to 36 hours.