  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police released video of a man appearing to break into mailboxes at an apartment complex. Officials say the complex is on the 7800 block of Mansfield Parkway, near Wadsworth Boulevard south of Highway 285.

The video, timestamped at 4:53 on Feb. 6, shows the man prying open at least three mailboxes. It is unclear if he chose those mailboxes at random or what he took.

Lakewood police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7687.

Comments

Leave a Reply