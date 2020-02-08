LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police released video of a man appearing to break into mailboxes at an apartment complex. Officials say the complex is on the 7800 block of Mansfield Parkway, near Wadsworth Boulevard south of Highway 285.
Do you recognize this mail stealing suspect? On 2/6/20 this man broke into several mailboxes at an apartment complex on the 7800 blk of Mansfield Pkwy. If you have any info on this suspect please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 & reference LPD case LK20-006066. Pls share pic.twitter.com/iY9M6FJ8X7
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) February 8, 2020
The video, timestamped at 4:53 on Feb. 6, shows the man prying open at least three mailboxes. It is unclear if he chose those mailboxes at random or what he took.
Lakewood police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7687.