SANTA FE, N.M. (AP/CBS4) — The New Mexico state Senate opened debate Friday on a Red Flag gun bill that has been propelled by concerns about the 2019 mass shooting in nearby El Paso, Texas, and suicide prevention efforts. The bill as currently written would allow law enforcement officers to petition a state district court to order the temporary surrender of firearms.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports new tools for law enforcement to prevent gun violence. Rural sheriffs oppose the Democrat-sponsored legislation, arguing that officers can already intervene in the event of mental health crisis and detain people for their own safety or a danger to others.
Colorado’s Red Flag Law took effect Jan. 1. The law allows family members or law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily remove guns from the possession of someone deemed an extreme risk to themselves or others. If a judge agrees, law enforcement officers are tasked with the removal of those weapons, leaving agencies across Colorado to figure out the best approach.
