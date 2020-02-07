  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have requested waivers on guard Gerald Green, whom they acquired from Houston as part of the 12-player, four-team trade with the Rockets, Timberwolves and Hawks earlier this week. Green has missed the entire season because of a foot injury in the preseason that required surgery.

The 12-year veteran has played in 658 career games for eight NBA teams, posting averages of 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing 19.8 minutes a game.

He was the 18th overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2005 NBA draft out of Gulf Shores Academy High School in Houston.

