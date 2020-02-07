



– Television viewers watched as a woman led the Los Angeles Police Department as its first-ever female chief on the CBS premiere of “Tommy” Thursday night. Denver police has never had a female chief, and while Denver Deputy Chief Barb Archer says she’s excited to watch actress Edie Falco in the fictitious “Tommy,” she has no plans to follow in her footsteps.

“I’m proud and honored to be where I am,” said Archer, “I have a lot of respect for (Chief Paul) Pazen and he’s doing great things.”

Pazen appointed Archer as deputy chief in 2018. The humble 30-year veteran never imagined protecting her hometown as the highest-ranking woman in Denver police.

Archer, a born and raised Denver native, joined DPD in 1990. Inside her deputy chief office, she admitted to missing being on patrol, but is honored and humbled to lead from inside. When Archer became an officer, being a woman in law enforcement was even more rare than it is now.

“There was a woman who called the police department back in the 60s and the man who answered the phone said ‘We already have two. That’s enough.’ About 14.5 percent of Denver police officers are women today and we climb all the ranks,” explained Archer.

Archer spoke to CBS4’s Tori Mason months earlier at DPD’s Women’s Community Academy. The reality-based training gives females with interest in law enforcement a glimpse at the career.

Archer says she never feels the need to prove herself because she’s a woman, but she understands the pressure some women may feel when pursuing this career.

“We recognize that there’s this perception that law enforcement is a male-dominated field, and it is, but there’s a place for women in law enforcement. The women who make up DPD are some of the brightest, strongest, courageous, most hardworking women I know,” said Archer.

According to Archer, women in law enforcement are exceptional in communication, de-escalation and resolving issues without use of force. However, she doesn’t believe that women make the best officers — nor do men. Archer says the best situation is when there’s a combination of male and female officers working together.

“If you go out and handle things with personal confidence and treat people right, it works out,” said Archer.

