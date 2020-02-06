



Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most outstanding traditional American restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies build a small business marketing strategy. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Wing Hut

First on the list is Wing Hut. Located at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit K in Meadow Wood, the beer bar, traditional American, Cajun and Creole joint is the highest-rated destination for traditional American cuisine in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 342 reviews on Yelp.

Ted’s Montana Grill

Next up is Ted’s Montana Grill, an outpost of the chain, situated at 16495 E. 40th Circle. With four stars out of 584 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American steakhouse, serving burgers, steaks, beer and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Bubba’s 33

Dayton Triangle’s Bubba’s 33, settled at 2270 S. Parker Road, is another exceptional choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American dining establishment, which is known for its pizza and burgers, four stars out of 177 reviews.

Thirsty 30 Craft Kitchen & Tap House

Last but not least is Thirsty 30 Craft Kitchen & Tap House, a sports bar and traditional American gastropub, with four stars out of 68 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5428 S. Parker Road to give it a go for yourself.

