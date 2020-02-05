DENVER (CBS4) – In a surprise move on Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies announced former pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez will be at spring training this year. He is part of the team’s 21 non-roster invitations.
Jimenez pitched for the Rockies between 2006-2011. His best year came in 2010 when the 6-5 right-hander went 19-8 with a 2.88 era.
He also threw the franchise’s only no-hitter that season against the Braves.
Jimenez was an important part of the team’s World Series run as a rookie in 2007. He won 56 games for the Rockies during his five years in the black pinstripes.
He was traded to Cleveland in the 2011. In 2014, Jimenez signed a four year, $50 million deal with the Orioles, but he never pitched as well for the Indians and Orioles as he did as a Rockie.
Jimenez hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2017 when he went 6-11 with over a 6 ERA for Baltimore.
Pitchers and catchers report for the Rockies down in Scottsdale, Arizona on Feb. 11.