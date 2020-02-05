WEATHER ALERTMajor Colorado mountain snow ahead, winter storm warnings & advisories in place
By Eric Christensen
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies News, Ubaldo Jimenez

DENVER (CBS4) – In a surprise move on Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies announced former pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez will be at spring training this year. He is part of the team’s 21 non-roster invitations.

Jimenez pitched for the Rockies between 2006-2011. His best year came in 2010 when the 6-5 right-hander went 19-8 with a 2.88 era.

Ubaldo Jimenez of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Dodger Stadium on June 1, 2011 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

He also threw the franchise’s only no-hitter that season against the Braves.

Jimenez was an important part of the team’s World Series run as a rookie in 2007. He won 56 games for the Rockies during his five years in the black pinstripes.

Starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez of the Colorado Rockies. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

He was traded to Cleveland in the 2011. In 2014, Jimenez signed a four year, $50 million deal with the Orioles, but he never pitched as well for the Indians and Orioles as he did as a Rockie.

Jimenez hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2017 when he went 6-11 with over a 6 ERA for Baltimore.

Pitchers and catchers report for the Rockies down in Scottsdale, Arizona on Feb. 11.

Eric Christensen

