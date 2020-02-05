FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — A woman accused of lying to have a police officer’s guns taken away under Colorado’s Red Flag law was arrested Tuesday — during a YouTube livestream with a gun rights activist. Susan Holmes filed a petition seeking to take away the guns of a university police officer involved in her son’s 2017 death.
Holmes was wanted on suspicion of first-degree perjury and attempt to influence a public servant for saying she and the officer had a child in common when she sought a court order under the new state law. She hoped that claim would help her use the Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) to have the officer’s gun taken away.
It’s a requirement that people who request weapons be taken under the red flag law be related, a law officer or in a past or present relationship. A judge denied her request after she failed to provide evidence she had a child with the officer.
An arrest warrant was issued for her over a week ago and she was added to Larimer County’s most wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Holmes was arrested by police in Fort Collins on Tuesday and taken to jail.
Holmes bonded out of jail and is no longer in custody.
