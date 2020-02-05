Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocks came tumbling down Clear Creek Canyon early Wednesday morning. Highway 6 is closed at the mouth of the canyon and will stay shut down for an undetermined amount of time. The closure is from Highway 58 to Highway 119.
Colorado State Patrol posted a photo saying a geologist will need to come on scene to make sure the canyon is stable and safe for drivers.
There aren’t too many rocks on the road at this point but CDOT will have to stabilize the canyon wall so that it’s safe to drive past the area. pic.twitter.com/GMr1jPFUOJ
