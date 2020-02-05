DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Nuggets received four players and the Houston Rockets 2020 first round pick in the 4-team, 12-player deal Tuesday night, according to ESPN. Who are the new players in Nuggets uniform?
Keita Bates-Diop is a 6-8, 229-pound small forward in his second season who’s averaging 6.8 points, 3 rebounds and shoots 33% from 3.
Shabazz Napier is a 6-0, 175-point guard, averaging 9.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and shoots 29.6 percent from 3. According to CBS Sports, Napier averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds since joining the starting lineup in Minnesota in late December. Napier also led UCONN to a National Championship in 2014.
Noah Vonleh is a sixth-year center who’s averaging 4.1 points, 4 rebounds in 29 games he played this season.
Gerald Green is a 12-year veteran who hasn’t played this season after having surgery on his left foot.
Napier, Vonleh are playing on the final year of their contracts.
Gary Harris on the move?
The longest tenured Nuggets player Gary Harris could also be on the move as well. According to Sports Illustrated, the Nuggets are making Harris “very available” in a trade.
Harris has played with the Nuggets since 2014 and his numbers have dropped in the last two seasons. In 2017-18, he averaged a career-high 17.5 points. Last season his averaged dropped to 12.9 points and this year he’s averaging 10.3 points a contest.
The NBA trading deadline is on Thursday at 1 p.m.