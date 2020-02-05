  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMCBS News Special Report/Voting on Impeachment
    2:30 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
By Justin Adams
Filed Under:Denver Nuggets News


DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Nuggets received four players and the Houston Rockets 2020 first round pick in the 4-team, 12-player deal Tuesday night, according to ESPN. Who are the new players in Nuggets uniform?

Andrew Dakich #13 and Keita Bates-Diop #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes talk during a stop in action against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on February 7, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Andrew Dakich and Keita Bates-Diop (L-R)
(Photo Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Keita Bates-Diop is a 6-8, 229-pound small forward in his second season who’s averaging 6.8 points, 3 rebounds and shoots 33% from 3.

Shabazz Napier of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball at Target Center on October 27, 2019 in Minneapolis. (credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Shabazz Napier is a 6-0, 175-point guard, averaging 9.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and shoots 29.6 percent from 3. According to CBS Sports, Napier averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds since joining the starting lineup in Minnesota in late December. Napier also led UCONN to a National Championship in 2014.

Noah Vonleh is a sixth-year center who’s averaging 4.1 points, 4 rebounds in 29 games he played this season.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is guarded by Noah Vonleh of the New York Knicks at the Pepsi Center on Jan. 1, 2019. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Gerald Green is a 12-year veteran who hasn’t played this season after having surgery on his left foot.

Napier, Vonleh are playing on the final year of their contracts.

Gary Harris on the move?

The longest tenured Nuggets player Gary Harris could also be on the move as well. According to Sports Illustrated, the Nuggets are making Harris “very available” in a trade.

Harris has played with the Nuggets since 2014 and his numbers have dropped in the last two seasons. In 2017-18, he averaged a career-high 17.5 points. Last season his averaged dropped to 12.9 points and this year he’s averaging 10.3 points a contest.

The NBA trading deadline is on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Justin Adams

Comments

Leave a Reply