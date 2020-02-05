BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS4) – Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record for rookie defensemen with an assist on Valeri Nichushkin’s goal in the second period of Tuesday night’s 6-1 win in Buffalo. It was Makar’s 38th point, one more than Bruce Bell had with the then-Quebec Nordiques in 1984-85.
Makar had already set the franchise record for goals by a rookie defenseman and his 38 total points ranks second in the league for all rookies. (Quinn Hughes of the Canucks has 39.)
Makar is one of the favorites to win rookie of the year.
“I’d be very honored and humbled to win the Calder Trophy,” he told CBS4 recently. “Obviously, it’s so far away and individual accolades aren’t really something that I focus on personally. All those things will come with team success. You look at Nathan MacKinnon with the Hart Trophy. He’ll win that if we find success as a team.”
Makar said his focus this season is on being consistent.
“I just want to be able to play every night to the standard that I want and just be able to produce. I want to be reliable in all the zones and I think when I’m playing like that I’m playing my best games,” he said.
PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar In Action
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)