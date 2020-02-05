(CBS4) – University of Denver freshman Anna Zanusso is about to live out one of her dreams. Video of Zanusso getting invited to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur has been seen by 86,000 people.

“That week we were checking our phones, checking the mail,” said DU golf coach Lindsay Kuhle. “When we found out on Thursday, it was the phone call of a lifetime she’ll tell you.”

“I ran to my teammates, I just started crying,” said Zanusso. “It was the best five minutes of my life.”

That’s because Zanusso received the coveted invitation to the ANWA which has quickly become the most craved amateur tournament in women’s golf.

“How often does the Master’s theme song play in your head,” CBS4’s Eric Christensen asked the native Italian.

“Many, many times,” replied Zanusso.

For now she is walking on cloud nine. Soon her feet will land on hallowed golf ground at the home of the Masters.

“Are you prepared?” Christensen asked.

“Not really, but I’m going to prepare this next month,” said the world’s 75th ranked amateur golfer.

She’s not a master yet, but this Pioneer hopes to follow the same path of another Colorado golfer — Jennifer Kupcho, who won the inaugural Women’s Amateur last year.

“She can do it so I believe I can do it, too, said Zanusso. “I just need to play the best golf of my life.”