By Audra Streetman
Arvada News, Aurora News, Denver News

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A robbery suspect, also known as the Powder Puff Bandit, is now in custody. Broomfield police arrested Paul Hernandez Tuesday.

Paul Hernandez

Paul Hernandez (credit: Broomfield Police Department)

Hernandez is accused of robbing banks in Arvada, Aurora and Denver. Investigators said the suspect wore makeup during the crimes to conceal several tattoos on his face, which is why police call him the Powder Puff Bandit.

(credit: FBI)

Officials say the suspect robbed:

TCF Bank
1710 South Havana St.
Aurora, Colorado
01/17/20, 2:31 p.m.

TCF Bank
7203 West 55th Avenue
Arvada, Colorado
01/22/20, 10:50 a.m.

Compass Bank
4988 Federal Blvd.
Denver, Colorado
01/22/20, 11:20 a.m.

(credit: FBI)

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing makeup, a black beanie, black sunglasses, black sweatshirt and black jeans. He reportedly approached tellers and demanded money with was appeared to be a weapon, but witnesses didn’t actually see a weapon.

(credit: FBI)

The case is being prosecuted by the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can also remain anonymous by calling at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Audra Streetman

