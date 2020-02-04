WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police shared new details Tuesday in domestic violence case that lead to a woman’s death last week. Westminster police tell CBS4 the woman was violently assaulted twice in recent months by her ex-husband, James Naulls, Jr., who is on the run from authorities.

“He is a dangerous person,” Sgt. Trevor Materasso said. “Now he knows he is wanted for first degree murder.”

Naulls Jr., 30, allegedly beat and strangled the victim, Yasmin Dehabreh, on Friday. She was rushed to an area hospital in “grave” condition, and she passed away four days later. Investigators believe Naulls, Jr. tried to call different hospitals to find the victim.

“He has a lengthy criminal history with violence and weapons, so he is a dangerous man,” Materasso said.

He explained Naulls was arrested on Nov. 14 in Denver for aggravated assault on the same victim. He said there were serious injuries and a protection order was issued through the court.

“One of the conditions of his bond in a pretrial release,” he added, ”was that he had to wear an ankle monitor which had GPS tracking capabilities. That was in place when he committed the homicide in Westminster, but we know it’s since been removed. That device is no longer aiding us in finding him.”

Investigators have reason to believe that Naulls is still in the Denver metro area. They’ve received several tips and are working each one that comes in, but have yet to find the alleged murderer. Materasso said it’s likely family or a friend is helping to hide Naulls.

“I think a lot of people question ‘why,’ with the type of crime and past criminal history, he was released,” Materasso told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “That often focuses on the police department, but law enforcement doesn’t establish bond conditions. It’s part of the criminal justice system, through the courts, that a judge is going to issue those conditions and parameters. This is a tragic example of a pattern and behavior of domestic violence.”

Westminster police wants their message heard loud and clear – hiding a wanted fugitive is a serious felony crime.

“If you’re helping a wanted fugitive who is, in this case, wanted for murder, it’s more serious,” Materasso said. “It’s punishable by more time in prison and a higher fine.”

Police urge anyone who sees Nualls to *not* approach him, instead call 911. Those with information that could help this case, but may be afraid to come forward can share an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. There is a $5,000 reward for any information which leads to his arrest.