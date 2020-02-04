Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Guns N’ Roses announced this week that they will be performing in the Denver area as part of their upcoming North American stadium tour. The heavy rock band that formed in the 1980s will be performing at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on July 29.
Original band members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2016 and played more than 150 shows for 5.5 million fans around the world. That included a Mile High concert at the stadium where the Broncos play.
North America, our 2020 STADIUM TOUR is coming ⚡ Presales start tomorrow at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/Ef5YHvSOPT
— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 3, 2020
Iconic songs that will be performed include “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.”
Tickets will go on sale later this week. Get more information at livenation.com.