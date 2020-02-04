DENVER (CBS4) – Snow reports varied significantly across the Denver metro area Tuesday morning with less than 3 inches near DIA and more than 11 inches in Boulder. For many areas it has been the biggest snow since before Thanksgiving. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the official snow total for Denver as measured at DIA was 2.8 inches. That matches how much snow fell during the entire month of December and is much more than the measly 0.9 inches measured in January.

Due to the weather, Denver Zoo is opening today 2/4 at NOON. As for our African lions, they're sitting pretty on their heated rocks with the best of both worlds: access to heated spaces, and the freedom to explore the changes in their outdoor environments. pic.twitter.com/A4872t7FAR — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) February 4, 2020

Snow reports have been generally between 2 and 6 inches elsewhere along the Front Range. Many school districts declared 2 hour delayed starts on Tuesday because of the conditions. In addition to the snow, freezing drizzle Monday afternoon produced a thin layer of ice under snow which made roads and sidewalks even more slippery in some areas.

Additional snow during the day on Tuesday should be minor with the exception of a brief surge of heavier snow possible in the late morning in the metro area and on the Eastern Plains during the afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is set to end at 2 p.m. with no more than 2 inches of additional snow in metro Denver.



In addition to the snow, Colorado will remain in the deep freeze through early Wednesday. Tuesday will be the coldest day in Denver since late October when temperatures stayed in the teens just before Halloween.

And for just the second time so far this season, overnight lows are expected to drop below zero Tuesday night. The forecast low for Denver is -2 degrees Wednesday morning. Some mountain towns could drop as low as 15 degrees for the actual air temperature – not the wind chill!

Looking at the rest of the week, Wednesday will be dry and Thursday will be slightly warmer before another chance for snow develops Thursday night into Friday. At this time it appears heavy snow will develop on the Eastern Plains on Friday. Most of it will likely miss the Denver area. We’ll keep you posted!