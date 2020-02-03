DENVER (CBS4) – After some spring-like weather, Colorado was hit with an arctic blast that has snow crews working around the clock. The brunt of the storm is expected to hit during the Monday evening commute.

That’s lead to the Colorado Department of Transportation asking drivers to leave work early, to avoid adverse road conditions as snow continues to fall into Tuesday.

“The less people that are out there, the safer it is going to be for everybody,” explained Bob Wilson, a spokesman for CDOT.

During previous storms this winter, CDOT has also encouraged people to work from home if possible. Wilson said that has helped with safety during storms.

“It was making it safer for everybody,” Wilson said. “People still out driving and also for the plow drivers, people working and for the people handling the emergency equipment.”

On Monday morning, Denver police shut down the intersection of Yale and Havana because of a multi-vehicle crash.

“It is sheer ice,” explained Anna Kowalik, who was in the crash. “I turned the curve and saw two cars crash. I wish that was the end of it, but after it five more cars made their way around the corner and it ended up being a seven car pileup.”

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash. Denver plows immediately responded to the area once the crash was cleaned up.

The city of Denver said their large plows will be out throughout the storm. They will also send out residential plows for neighborhoods at 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.