FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Transportation Safety Board says one person died in a plane crash in Fremont County on Saturday. The plane crashed on Department of Corrections property in Canon City.
Three people were on board; a student pilot, an instructor and a passenger. The NTSB did not say who died.
They noted the crash occurred on takeoff, and the plane did not start a fire. Further details about what caused the crash were not released.
Investigators say a preliminary report might take one or two weeks.
The plane intended to land where it originated.