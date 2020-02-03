Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman who police say was severely beaten by her ex-husband has died at the hospital. Police say Yasmin Usama Dahabreh passed away on Monday.
Police first alerted the public to the suspect, James Naulls Jr., on Saturday after they say he beat and strangled the victim on Friday.
Investigators say they believe Naulls Jr. tried to call different hospitals to find the victim.
Naulls Jr. removed his ankle bracelet which he received from an assault in November of 2019.
Officials believe his family or friends are helping him hide and evade police. They say those people may face charges of accessory to crime.
Naulls Jr. faces a murder charge. He is considered dangerous.
Police urge anyone who sees him to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 where you can remain anonymous. There is a $5,000 reward for any information which leads to his arrest.