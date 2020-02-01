ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Excitement is building as thousands of people anticipate the big moment this weekend. Sunday marks the beginning of Girl Scouts Cookie season.
“Girl Scouts is where you get to learn fun things and you can be yourself,” said Girl Scout Hailey Pearson.
Every troop uses money from cookie sales to better the community. Troop 66517 in Arvada used cookie money last year to improve the lives of students at Campbell Elementary school.
“We wanted to paint and we thought it would be it would be cool to paint inspirational thoughts,” said Girl Scout Myla Clementsen.
“We came up with quotes. We picked our top five, and then we met up with the principal and he said we could do it over winter break,” said Pearson.
In both the girls and boys bathrooms at Campbell Elementary, uplifting messages are written in the school colors of blue and yellow. Some of the girls say they’ve heard from classmates that the messages are working.
“They say it looks great, and I think it helps them be more inspirational,” said Pearson. “It makes me feel good and proud.”
The troop hopes that they can spread the positive message to more schools around the area.
“We knew that some kids probably aren’t going to have the best day always, and they need some inspiration,” said Clementsen.
LINK: Girls Scouts Of Colorado