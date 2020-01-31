



– Visiting South Park Hill, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Ethiopian dining establishment to a gastropub that specializes in unusual pizzas.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South Park Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Queen of Sheba

Topping the list is Ethiopian restaurant Queen of Sheba. Located at 7225 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 385 reviews on Yelp.

Queen of Sheba specializes in authentic Ethiopian fare, offering dishes such as yebeg wott (aromatic lamb stew), keye tibs (steak kebab with tomatoes and peppers), azifa (lentil salad) and various meat or vegetable combination plates, served with a side of injera bread.

Tables

Next up is New American bistro Tables, situated at 2267 Kearney St. With 4.5 stars out of 338 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Noteworthy menu items to try here include the Colorado lamb loin, pan-seared scallops, grilled pork chop, tuna tartar, New York strip steak, crispy duck breast and grilled salmon, complete with cured salmon cakes and cucumber cantaloupe salad.

Esters at Oneida Park

Sports bar and New American gastropub Esters at Oneida Park, which serves pizza, salads and more, is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2201 Oneida St., 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews.

According to its Yelp page, this family-owned eatery is known for its extensive craft beer selection, upscale pub cuisine and specialty pizzas made from locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

Phoenician Kabob

At last, there’s Phoenician Kabob, a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cafe that offers kebabs and more, with four stars out of 361 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5709 E. Colfax Ave. to give it a go for yourself.

On the menu, anticipate classic Mediterranean appetizers like falafel, hummus and rolled grape leaves, lentil soup, salads, a list of sandwiches and entrees such as chicken shawarma, gyros, rack of lamb, saffron shrimp and assorted kebab platters.

Article provided by Hoodline.