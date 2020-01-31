



– The stepmother of a missing 11-year-old near Colorado Springs said she has come under suspicion by investigators. It was Monday afternoon when Gannon Stauch was reported missing after he left home to visit a friend.

His stepmother, Ticia Stauch, was the last known person to see him. She reported him as a runaway.

She told Colorado Springs television station KKTV that she has been receiving threats, “We’ve counted already 20 death threats. Two, my husband’s ex-wife is living in our home.”

If you have Tips or may have any information as to Gannon Stauch's whereabouts, please use these two options: call our Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email us at shrTips@elpasoco.com : Please use one of these two options to help our focus on this investigation. #Missing #FindGannon pic.twitter.com/IxsNGTFmDz — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 31, 2020

Ticia Stauch added people have been demonizing her online,”I would be willing to talk about how the community needs to have faith and continue work together and not make false accusations.”

She said she requested an attorney while being questioned by sheriff’s investigators and insisted she would never do anything to harm the boy.

When last seen Gannon was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Now, his neighborhood is draped in blue ribbons, flowers, even lights.

Kellie McGregor lives nearby, ” Rather than sitting home being sad and worrying about it we just wanted to come together and do something to support Gannon and his family.”

The boy’s schoolmates are also coming together in the search for Gannon.

“I hope that we find him and that he comes home soon,” said 5th grader Riley Peterson.

Hundreds took part in an informal search Wednesday. On Friday, searchers in military fatigues, along with bloodhounds, spread out in the area of Colorado Springs east of Fountain. When they returned to the command post just before 5 p.m., they had still not located the boy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had received 72 tips about Gannon as of Friday evening. The office is also accepting applications from people who would like to take part in the search.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 719-520-6666.