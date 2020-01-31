(CBS4) – Two people were transported to a local hospital late Friday morning when a tanker truck collided with stopped vehicles while a construction flagger attempted to direct traffic. The flagger was among those injured.
Sgt. Blake White of the Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 the flagger stopped traffic in the eastbound lanes of C-470 under Lucent Boulevard to allow construction vehicles access to the highway.
Two vehicles – a blue Lexis and a maroon Toyota minivan – obeyed the flagger’s request and came to a halt.
The truck did not.
CSP’s White said the truck rear-ended the Lexis, then the minivan, and then careened into a concrete barrier.
The minivan was propelled into the flagger. The flagger’s injuries are described as minor to moderate.
The unidentified driver of the Lexis was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The truck driver, 34-year-old Jeremiah Todd, was cited by CSP for Careless Driving Causing Injury.
The vehicles have been hauled away, debris cleared, and all lanes of traffic are now open.
