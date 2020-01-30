Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Fans of classic American literature, get ready. The Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” will stop in Denver on its two-year tour. Richard Thomas will headline the national tour, starring as Atticus Finch.
The play, which is the most successful American play in Broadway history having never played to an empty seat during its Broadway run, will open at the Buell Theatre on July 13, 2021, and will play through Aug. 1, 2021.
A date for the public sale of tickets will be announced at a later date. More 2020/2021 tour titles from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will be announced on Feb. 21.