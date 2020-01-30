EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce an update Thursday evening in the search for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Stauch was last seen Monday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at his home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood east of Fountain.
The boy was reportedly going to visit his friend a few streets away. His stepmom was reportedly the last person to see him.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they had reason to believe that Stauch is a runaway.
Gannon’s father is a member of the National Guard, and the Guard is also assisting with search efforts.
Gannon is described as 4-foot-9 and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information or if you see him, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555.