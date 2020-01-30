(CBS4) — Colorado State University fans have had access to an emoji of a ram since 2010. But starting in mid-2020, fans of the University of Colorado will finally have a way to express our pride on social media, without saying a word. Sure, we’ve had black and yellow hearts (and a football, books, pizza and beer) — but we’re about to get the iconic emoji we’ve always needed! It might technically be a bison, but it will instantly be adopted by Forever Buffs everywhere.
📝 Now approved: 117 new emojis for 2020 #Emoji2020 https://t.co/SojQuXZvv6 pic.twitter.com/sHp7GDsSal
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) January 29, 2020
Subtly placed between a beaver and a dodo bird, under a black cat and a tombstone, is the animal all CU students will recognize as the most superior creature of all time.
Additionally, many of the new emoji being introduced in 2020 are focused on inclusivity — including a transgender flag, a woman in a tuxedo, a man in a bride veil, a gender-neutral person feeding a baby and person in a Santa hat (in all skin tones).
There will also be bubble tea, fondu, a pinata, tamales, a nesting doll and a boomerang, among others.