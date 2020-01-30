LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Fentanyl-laced tablets are believed to have caused eight overdoses — two of which were fatal — in the past week.
“The Northern Colorado Drug Task force and Fort Collins Police Criminal Investigation Division is warning the public of pills purchased on the street that may contain Fentanyl,” officials stated. They released images fentanyl-laced pills recovered during their investigation.
“On January 30, 2020, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and Fort Collins SWAT team executed search warrants in the 600 block of Quaking Aspen Drive, Fort Collins, and the 1900 block of Pecan Street, Fort Collins, as part of an investigation into the sale of narcotics and the cause of several overdoses that have occurred in the last week as well as several other crimes,” investigators stated.
Anyone with information about this incident or crimes occurring at these locations is asked to call the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force at (970) 416-2560.