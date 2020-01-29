DENVER (CBS4) — The University of Denver is hosting a presentation Wednesday night focused on alternatives to culling Canada geese. Organizers say the event is being held in response to last year’s round-up and slaughter of geese in Denver parks. Over the summer, more than 1,600 geese were killed and processed to be given away as food.
Scott Gilmore, Executive Director of Denver Parks and Recreation, estimates about 5,000 geese have made Denver their permanent home. He says a single bird produces about a pound of waste per day and it’s becoming unmanageable and unsanitary. Gilmore says other options — such as hazing the geese and oiling their eggs — have been tried and haven’t worked.
Critics say killing the geese is inhumane, unnecessary and cruel.
At the forum Wednesday night, Marlon Reis, First Gentleman of Colorado, will present opening comments, followed by remarks by group of panelists.
“Given that more lethal action against geese in Colorado parks is pending in 2020, it’s imperative that we provide information on non-lethal solutions & strategies for goose & wildlife management,” supporter Philip Tedeschi stated.
This will be the first event in a Human-Animal Coexistence Catalyst Series, “focusing on strategies for coexistence with wildlife in public spaces.” The Institute for Human Animal Connection and University of Denver Animal Law Program forum is called “Geese & People: Protection & Policy.”
It will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Craig Hall on the University of Denver campus at 2148 S. High Street. Attendance is free, but advance sign-up is required. Click here to register.
