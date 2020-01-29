Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shared the latest number of flu hospitalizations in the state. They 1,348 people have been hospitalized this season.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shared the latest number of flu hospitalizations in the state. They 1,348 people have been hospitalized this season.
They say that is up by 96 cases in the last week. The agency releases flu activity summaries every Tuesday.
Flu activity is widespread in Colorado and much of the country.
“There have been 18 outbreaks associated with influenza reported for the 2019-20 influenza season,” officials also stated in their report.
One child has died from the flu, officials say.