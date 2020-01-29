



– With unseasonably warm weather in the weekend forecast, horticulturists are hoping people will help their plants. There’s been only two days of limited moisture along the front range since 2020 started and the dry stretch could damage lawns, trees and shrubs.

“All of our living plants do rely on water, of course, to survive,” said Erin Bird with the Denver Botanic Gardens. “Usually in winter we have a lot of snow that provides that. But when we do have extended periods of no snow or rain during the winter months then we need to help the plants out a little and give them water from the hose.”

The Colorado State University Extension recommends watering once or twice a month during dry stretches. Watering should be done when air and soil temperatures are above 40 degrees.

At the Denver Botanic Gardens, crews have been hand watering around the grounds.

“It’s just to give the roots a little boost to help them get ready for growing in the spring,” Bird said. “If you do have trees or shrubs or perennials that you planted in the last year, you might want to focus on them since they are not as established, the roots don’t go down as far, they could benefit from more water.“