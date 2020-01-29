ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A three-week campaign in Aspen to raise money for Australia Wildfire Relief exceeded its goal. Aspen Skiing Company said in early January it would match $12,500 in contributions as brush fires continue to burn.
Last weekend the fund reached $29,473, far exceeding the goal of $25,000.
“What a beautiful gesture of much needed support as the fires have devastated so many Aussie communities, people’s livelihoods and countless animals and wildlife,” said Torah Bright, Australian snowboard athlete and Olympic gold medalist, in a press release. “It’s incredible to see Aspen Skiing Company and the whole Aspen and U.S. snow community getting behind Australia and supporting everyone affected by the devastating fires.”
The money will go directly to the Australian Red Cross. Aspen Skiing Company has spent years being proactive and vocal about climate change.
This is the second campaign the Roaring Fork Valley has supported in order to help Australia. An auction for an Australian travel website was filled with prizes to aspen hotels.
• Donate to WIRES, a wildlife rescue nonprofit that is rescuing and caring for thousands of sick, injured and orphaned native animals.
• Donate to the World Wildlife Fund Australia, which is directing its efforts towards koala conservation.
• Donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital’s GoFundMe, which has rescued and treated dozens of koalas suffering from severe burns. The hospital is using donations to install automatic drinking stations in burnt areas to help wildlife searching for water and to establish a wild koala breeding program to ensure the survival of the species.
• Donate to the RSPCA New South Wales, which is helping evacuate, rescue and treat pets and wildlife in threatened areas.