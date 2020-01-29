



– Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southeast Asian fare, but don’t want to break the bank?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Liang’s Thai Food

Topping the list is Liang’s Thai Food. Located at 500 16th St. in downtown Denver’s Central Business District, the Thai food truck is the highest-rated destination for low-cost Southeast Asian cuisine in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 337 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Leslie N., who reviewed Liang’s Thai Food on Aug. 27, wrote, “The food is delicious and the helping is huge (1.5-two servings, depending on how hungry you are) at an unbeatable price. I had the drunken noodle with tofu [and] potstickers.”

Emi S. wrote, “We ordered spicy thai basil pork, pad thai beef, and pad see [ew] chicken. … The price is super cheap!”

New Saigon Bakery & Deli

Next up is Athmar Park’s New Saigon Bakery & Deli, situated at 640 S. Federal Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese cafe, serving juices, smoothies and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an economical option.

“New Saigon Bakery and Deli is a family-owned business that focuses on Vietnamese food,” states the history section of the business’ Yelp profile. “They specialize in Vietnamese sandwiches (bánh mì), as well as desserts and street-style Vietnamese food.”

Phở 999

The Montbello’s Phở 999, located at 4701 Peoria St., Unit 105, is another outstanding choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Vietnamese eatery, which offers noodles and more, four stars out of 79 reviews.

Per the history section of the business’ Yelp profile, Phở 999 is “An oasis of Vietnam in the heart of Colorado.”

“We are a family-operated restaurant,” it continues. “Our goal is to serve the community with the food that we hold closely to our heart, phở noodle soup and Vietnamese grill.”

Vinh Xuong Bakery

Vinh Xuong Bakery, a Vietnamese and Chinese outpost in Westwood, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 99 Yelp reviews. Head over to 375 S. Federal Blvd., Unit 112 to give it a try for yourself.

Yelper Whitney D., who reviewed Vinh Xuong Bakery on July 31, wrote, “Whoa, this bánh mì is by far the best in town! … Delicious and affordable!”

And Kyle G. added, “Pork bánh mì was fantastic. Great price point, as well.”

Phở 96

Finally, check out Phở 96 over in Ruby Hill, which has earned four stars out of 295 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Vietnamese dining establishment by heading over to 2990 W. Mississippi Ave.

Yelper Wendy B., who reviewed Phở 96 on Jan. 13 wrote, “We come here all the time for the chicken phở. It’s hard to find phở that isn’t made with beef, and theirs is delicious. Always reliable, and the service is great.”

David S. noted, “Excellent phở served with attentive and friendly service. The vermicelli bowls and spring rolls are equally excellent. … High value for the dollar. My go-to for quality Vietnamese food.”

Article provided by Hoodline.