ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The family of Travis Cook has filed a federal lawsuit against three police officers and the City of Arvada alleging use of excessive force. The lawsuit stems from Cook’s arrest in February 2018.
Police in Arvada went to Cook’s parents home during a loud argument between Cook and his girlfriend.
According to the complaint, Cook was punched in the face while he was sitting in a chair.
One of the officers said Cook elbowed him in the face.
Cook was charged with resisting arrest. A jury acquitted Cook on that charge and instead convicted him with obstruction of a peace officer.
The lawsuit alleges one of those officers has a history of excessive force.
The City of Arvada responded to the lawsuit, “Today we learned a lawsuit alleging excessive force was filed by attorneys for Travis Cook in the United States District Court. The lawsuit alleges three Arvada Police Officers used excessive force while effecting Mr. Cook’s arrest following a domestic violence investigation in 2018. Mr. Cook, who at the time of his arrest was 6’2” and 245lbs, was involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend prior to officers’ arrival on the scene.
“Following their investigation, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Mr. Cook for Felony Assault. State law mandates arrest in this situation. As detailed in the Police Report (No. 18-2233), Mr. Cook resisted officers when they attempted to place him under arrest, so officers were required to use force to protect the alleged victim and to take Mr. Cook into custody. Mr. Cook was eventually tried on charges related to this incident and was convicted of Obstruction of a Peace Officer. Mr. Cook’s actions also resulted in a violation of his probation in an earlier vehicular assault case. ”