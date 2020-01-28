TRAFFIC ALERTCDOT Urges Drivers To Avoid Southbound I-225 During Evening Rush Hour
By Dr. Dave Hnida


The CDC is expanding its Coronavirus screening process across the U.S., increasing the number of screening airports from five to 20.

The 20 airports performing the screenings already have in place CDC travel quarantine stations, and will bring in more personnel to staff the stations for the increased workload for Coronavirus screening.

The 20 airports currently handle about 90% of travelers from China.

Denver International Airport is not one of the 20 sites performing the enhanced screening.

Here is a list of the 20:

  1. Los Angeles International
  2. San Francisco International
  3. Chicago O’Hare
  4. New York JFK
  5. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International
  6. Houston George Bush Intercontinental
  7. Dallas-Fort Worth International
  8. San Diego International
  9. Seattle-Tacoma International
  10. Honolulu International
  11. Anchorage Ted Stevens International
  12. Minneapolis-St. Paul International
  13. Detroit Metropolitan
  14. Miami International
  15. Washington Dulles International
  16. Philadelphia International
  17. Newark Liberty International
  18. Boston Logan International
  19. El Paso International
  20. San Juan International

CDC quarantine stations
(courtesy CDC)

Passengers arriving from China at the 20 airports will be asked to fill out a health, travel, and contacts questionnaire.  They also will have their temperatures taken with handheld infrared thermometers, as well as be observed for signs of obvious illness such as cough.

Those who are suspected as ill with Coronavirus will be quarantined and most likely hospitalized.

Those who have no symptoms will be given cards detailing signs and symptoms to observe for 14 days following their return from China.

The CDC has also advised against all “non-essential” travel to China.

For current information: https://www.cdc.gov/media/dpk/diseases-and-conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus-2020.html

