The CDC is expanding its Coronavirus screening process across the U.S., increasing the number of screening airports from five to 20.
The 20 airports performing the screenings already have in place CDC travel quarantine stations, and will bring in more personnel to staff the stations for the increased workload for Coronavirus screening.
The 20 airports currently handle about 90% of travelers from China.
Denver International Airport is not one of the 20 sites performing the enhanced screening.
Here is a list of the 20:
- Los Angeles International
- San Francisco International
- Chicago O’Hare
- New York JFK
- Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental
- Dallas-Fort Worth International
- San Diego International
- Seattle-Tacoma International
- Honolulu International
- Anchorage Ted Stevens International
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International
- Detroit Metropolitan
- Miami International
- Washington Dulles International
- Philadelphia International
- Newark Liberty International
- Boston Logan International
- El Paso International
- San Juan International
Passengers arriving from China at the 20 airports will be asked to fill out a health, travel, and contacts questionnaire. They also will have their temperatures taken with handheld infrared thermometers, as well as be observed for signs of obvious illness such as cough.
Those who are suspected as ill with Coronavirus will be quarantined and most likely hospitalized.
Those who have no symptoms will be given cards detailing signs and symptoms to observe for 14 days following their return from China.
The CDC has also advised against all “non-essential” travel to China.
For current information: https://www.cdc.gov/media/dpk/diseases-and-conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus-2020.html