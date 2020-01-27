Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — A Longmont man convicted of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife is up for another parole hearing. In January 1981, Herb Marant paid a convicted felon $10,000 to shoot and kill Mary Ann Bryan.
A jury convicted Marant of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Marant was denied parole in 2001 after Bryan’s family objected.
The Daily Camera reports her family plans to speak against him again during the hearing Monday.