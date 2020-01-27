(CBS4) — It sparked a flurry of tweets and posts on Facebook — it appeared that a contestant dressed a black demon bid $666 on ‘The Price Is Right.’
It was actually part of an advertisement for the CBS show ‘Evil’ that aired during a commercial break in ‘The Price Is Right.’ You can watch it in the video player above.
The ad, which aired right after a traditional commercial for ‘Evil’, shows Drew Carey and several contestants in regular clothing on the set of the game show, placing bids. A woman bids $665, and then the demon character from the show ‘Evil’ — whose name is “George” — bids exactly one dollar more. The ad then cuts to black, then what appears to be a “behind the scenes” shot of a man vacuuming a carpet on the set. After that, another commercial airs before CBS returns to ‘The Price Is Right.’
In ‘Evil,’ the demon George “visits” the character Kristin at night.
The season finale of ‘Evil’ airs this Thursday on CBS at 9 p.m. in the Mountain and Central time zones and 10 p.m. in the Pacific and Eastern time zones.