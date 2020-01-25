(HOODLINE) – Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Denver? From a restaurant that specializes in ramen to a beauty spa, read on to see the latest hot spots to arrive near you.
Tora Ramen
Tora Ramen, a Japanese eatery, recently made its debut at 950 Broadway, Suite 3, in Capitol Hill.
This fresh addition to the Broadway Market food hall serves various styles of Japanese ramen, along with a selection of sandwiches, salads and side plates.
Alpine Aesthetics and Skincare
Stop by 2130 S. University Blvd., Suite 16, in University Park and you’ll find Alpine Aesthetics and Skincare, a new medical spa and skin care center.
Per the spot’s Facebook page, Alpine Aesthetics and Skincare provides customized skin care service plans for clients. Specialties include facial chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling and anti-aging treatments.
BeautyKit Studio
New to Sunnyside is BeautyKit Studio, a salon that offers hair styling, makeup services and skin care treatments, located at 2059 W. 44th Ave.
The salon specializes in an array of aesthetic services, ranging from haircuts, blowouts, bridal styling and makeup application to eyelash extensions, pore-cleansing facials and eyebrow grooming.
Article provided by Hoodline.