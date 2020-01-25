  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Jefferson County News, Jefferson County Sheriff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies want to find whoever broke into a car and stole credit cards. The car was parked at the Mount Falcon trailhead on Jan. 20.

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff)

They say an unknown number of men used the stolen credit cards at a Best Buy.

Those with more information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 303-271-5612.

