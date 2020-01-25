Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies want to find whoever broke into a car and stole credit cards. The car was parked at the Mount Falcon trailhead on Jan. 20.
They say an unknown number of men used the stolen credit cards at a Best Buy.
Recognize these men? On Jan. 20, an unknown person(s) broke into a car while it was parked at the Mount Falcon trailhead & stole credit cards. Men seen here used the stolen cards at Best Buy. Got info? Pls call our tipline (303) 271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO ref case 20-1598 pic.twitter.com/FOE7s9YVjB
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 24, 2020
Those with more information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 303-271-5612.