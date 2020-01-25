DENVER (CBS4) – The majority of Colorado woke up to mostly clear skies on Saturday with the exception of some fog on the western slope, a few areas of clouds on the eastern plains and some light snow showers along the Continental Divide.
There is a chance to see scattered snow showers at any point today in the higher elevations of the northern and central mountains but any additional accumulation will be little to none. Overall it will be a dry and quiet day around the state.
Ski resorts are busy today thanks to several inches of new snow that fell over the last 72 hours. Many resorts have picked up a foot of snow since Wednesday!
The next weather maker to affect the state is currently out over the Pacific Ocean. It will be in our neck of the woods by Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and more mountain snow. There is even a chance to see a few rain and snow showers in Denver and along the Front Range but right now the chance looks pretty low for anything significant.