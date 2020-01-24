Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A new bill would help create a grant program designated to support those youth experiencing homeless in Colorado. The grant would be awarded to existing providers who serve youth between the ages of 11 to 24 years.
Those in underserved communities will get priority.
Rep. Edie Hooten said this is needed as some of those youth face very dangerous situations.
“They don’t qualify for child youth services, they are very rarely taken in by foster youth families, they are the number one targets of human traffickers, they have challenging outcomes,” said Hooten, a Democrat representing Boulder.
The bill had its first reading on Friday in the House Public Health Care and Human Services Committee. The proposal passes unanimously.