DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system will bring snow back into Colorado’s northern and central mountain by tonight. The snow should last into the early morning hours on Saturday.
Totals will mostly be in the 1-3 inch range with a few of the west and northwest-facing slopes picking up a little more. There are currently no weather advisories in effect. While roads could be slick at times tonight we are not expecting widespread problems with mountain travel.
Denver and the eastern plains will have a dry weekend with mild temperatures for late January. Early next week a new weather system will bring a chance for rain or snow showers along with cooler weather.