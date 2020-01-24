  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo.

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Aidan Atkinson, the former starting quarterback at Fairview High School, is facing additional charges in connection with previous allegations of sexual assault. The teenager appeared in court in November 2019 on those charges.

Aidan Atkinson (credit: CBS)

Atkinson is facing multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation. Investigators would not confirm how many new charges, or whether more victims have come forward, in the case.

Aidan Atkinson

(credit: Aidan Atkinson/Twitter)

Boulder police say the criminal behavior took place on a party bus in 2018, at which time Atkinson was a juvenile, and they launched their investigation after someone came forward months ago. There were multiple female victims, and they were all juveniles, according to police.

Aidan Atkinson, quarterback for Fairview High School

Aidan Atkinson (credit: Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera)

Atkinson is accused of nine crimes as a juvenile including sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. CBS4 is using Atkinson’s name because of the seriousness of the crimes and because he is now 18, an adult.

The alleged incident occurred in September 2018, but no victims came forward until August 2019. The additional charges will be added to the juvenile case already pending against Atkinson.

