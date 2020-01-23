Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were interviewing and neighbors on Thursday in an attempt to gather information about two people who allegedly stabbed a man who would not let them in his home to use the bathroom.
The two people, one of whom was a female, were unknown to the victim.
Deputies were called to the 6000 block of East 74th Place at 11:10 a.m.
The adult male with a knife wound was found there and transported to a hospital. He was awake and talking prior to entering the ambulance, it said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call ACSO’s detective division at (303) 288-1535 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).