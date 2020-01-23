NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) — John Williams, 68, was arrested by the Nederland Marshal’s Office on charges related to child pornography. The marshal’s office began an investigation in October after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“Computers, cell phones and other devises were seized, and evidence recovered from those devices led to the arrest of Williams on January 17,” the marshal’s office stated. “A forensic examination of the electronic equipment discovered hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos depicting children ages 2 to 15 years old.”
Williams was booked into the Boulder County Jail on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child — involving possession of at least 20 images of child abusive material.
Williams’ was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the case should contact the Nederland Marshal’s Office at: 303-258-3520.