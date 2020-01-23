  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:30 PMMom
    9:00 PMThe Gayle King Grammy Special
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighter Ian McBeth, a graduate of Wray High School, lost his life while volunteering to fight the wildfires in Australia. McBeth, 44, most recently lived in Great Falls, Montana.

COOMA, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 23: Smoke is seen from the Good Good fire on January 23, 2020 in Cooma, Australia. on January 23, 2020 in Cooma, Australia. Three American firefighters have have died after their C-130 water tanker plane crashed while battling a bushfire near Cooma in southern NSW this afternoon. The repurposed C-130 Hercules, built in America by Lockheed Martin, took off from Richmond RAAF base at 1pm, and disappeared from the flight radar just after 2pm. Coulson Aviation, the Canadian operator of the C-130 aircraft, has now grounded their fleet as a mark of respect for the victims and to re-assess safety conditions. Hot and windy conditions have seen a number of fires flare up across southern NSW this afternoon, with firefighters battling numerous blazes in temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius in some parts. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on Thursday night, “My deepest sympathies go out to the family of firefighter Ian McBeth who lost his life volunteering in Australia to fight the wildfires when an aerial water tanker plane crashed in New South Wales Thursday. Ian was a graduate of Wray High School in 1994. Rest In Peace.”

McBeth was one of three American firefighters who were killed when the aerial water tanker they were in crashed while battling wildfires in Australia. The men who died Thursday in the crash of the C-130 Hercules were Capt. McBeth of Great Falls, Montana; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona; and Flight Engineer áRick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida,

Comments

Leave a Reply