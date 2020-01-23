DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighter Ian McBeth, a graduate of Wray High School, lost his life while volunteering to fight the wildfires in Australia. McBeth, 44, most recently lived in Great Falls, Montana.
Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on Thursday night, “My deepest sympathies go out to the family of firefighter Ian McBeth who lost his life volunteering in Australia to fight the wildfires when an aerial water tanker plane crashed in New South Wales Thursday. Ian was a graduate of Wray High School in 1994. Rest In Peace.”
McBeth was one of three American firefighters who were killed when the aerial water tanker they were in crashed while battling wildfires in Australia. The men who died Thursday in the crash of the C-130 Hercules were Capt. McBeth of Great Falls, Montana; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona; and Flight Engineer áRick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida,