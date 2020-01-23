  • CBS4On Air

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — The search for a barefoot woman in handcuffs prompted several schools in Broomfield to go on lockout. Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Kendra Duran.

Westlake Middle School, Centennial Elementary, Meridian Elementary and Legacy High School were put on lockout due to police activity in the area, but the lockout was lifted a little while later.

Police say Duran is connected to a domestic incident from earlier in the day.

“She was last seen wearing black clothes, no shoes and handcuffs,” police stated.

If you see her, police want you to call 911 immediately.

