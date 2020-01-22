DENVER (CBS4) – On the same day Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich pumped the brakes on a Nolan Arenado trade, the all-star third baseman broke his silence. He told MLB.com’s Thomas Harding he felt disrespected by the organization.

“Obviously there is something personal going on with him and the front office. It’s come out that it’s Jeff Bridich. They don’t seem to be getting along at this point,” Thomas Harding said. “Reading between the lines, I think Nolan expected an active offseason.”

Arenado’s frustrations stem from the Rockies 71-win season in 2019 and the inactive offseason that has followed.

“For a player to vocalize his anger and distrust with an organization that he just signed a record contract with, something had to go drastically wrong,” former Rockies pitcher Jason Hirsh said.

Now that the tensions between the Rockies and Arenado are public, the big question becomes, is there enough room at Coors Field for both Arenado and Bridich.

“The only way this is going to fix itself is with somebody leaving. Either Nolan leaving or Jeff leaving. That’s a decision for Dick Monfort. He’s got to decide who’s more important to this organization,” Hirsh said.

“I don’t think someone has to go, because Nolan Arenado’s contract has an opt-out two years from now. If he plays well for two years, it helps the Rockies win, and it helps him with his next contract. So they can handle it that way,” Harding said.

If Arenado decides to move on, the ripple effect amongst players has the potential to be devastating for the Rockies.

“If you’re Trevor Story and you see something like that happen, what motivation does that give you to sign anything long-term with the club? It’s almost like you’re biding your time until you hit the free agent market and then you go to a team that respects your talent and ability,” Hirsh said.